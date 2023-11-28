(WWTI) – It’s big, red and named after the Roman God of War, today is Red Planet Day.

Just declare things up the red planet is Mars, which stands as the fourth planet from the Sun. Mars has always been a fascination for mankind since it was noticed, during the 4th Century BC Babylonians kept Celestial records of Mars and other planets.

As the idea of traveling amongst the Stars became a possibility science fiction writers let people imagine walking on the rusty ground. Imaginations ran Wild with the thoughts of water or ancient life on the planet being discovered.

While today there is evidence of water; unfortunately, ancient civilizations have not been found. That doesn’t mean they haven’t looked, in 1964 mariner 4 became the first successful Mission to Mars and in 1997 the “Sojourner” rover is the first one to roll down the ramp and start taking samples.

You can find out more about our celestial neighbor on NASA’s website.

Happy Red Planet Day!