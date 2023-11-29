Nov. 29: Square Dancing Day

(WWTI) – Grab a partner and do-si-do because today is Square Dancing Day.

Square dancing is the official dance of 19 US states; however, the origins of square dancing are not American. Square dancing can be traced back to the 17th century in England and arrived in North America with European settlers. Although Americans did perfect square dancing with the most well-known style being Western from the late 1800s.

Now to answer the big question, how do you square dance? Well, square dancing is a form of pattern, circles, lines and squares with couples taking turns in each role. A caller guides dancers through different dances by calling out each movement. A list of calls and how to do them is available on Square Dealers; don’t be shy and give it a go. With upbeat music you’ll be having fun learning all the calls in no time.

Happy Square-Dancing Day!