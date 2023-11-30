(WWTI) – If you’re doing some canning around this time of year, you’ll be happy for this holiday. Today is National Mason Jar Day.

Mason jars were originally used to preserve fruits and vegetables. Mason jars were first invented by John Landis Mason in 1858 with a unique screw top making canning safer and easier. Fast forwarding a little bit in 1910, blue jars blocked light from reaching the fruits and vegetables and because of this it was believed to be better for canning. Today the older mason jars are considered collectibles; The jars are used outside of canning as drinking glasses, vases, candle holders and even many arts and crafts projects.

With that being said, the holiday season is probably the best time to use a mason jar. The Taste of Home has a collection of recipes for Gifts in A Jar, that will bring a smile to any recipient’s face.

Spicy Oatmeal Cookie Mix:

Ingredients to put in the Jar:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup butterscotch chips

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Ingredients to add when ready to make:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 large egg, room temperature

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients. In a 1-qt. glass jar, layer flour mixture, brown sugar, sugar, oats, chips and coconut, packing well between each layer. Cover and store in a cool, dry place up to 6 months. Makes: 1 batch (4 cups). To prepare cookies: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat butter, egg and vanilla. Add cookie mix and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake until golden brown, 9-11 minutes. Cool 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.

A Cup of Coffee Cake:

Ingredients to put in the Jar:

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup packed brown sugar

Ingredients to add when ready to make:

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 cup brewed coffee, room temperature

1/2 cup canola oil

Directions:

Place walnuts and chocolate chips in a small plastic bag. Whisk together flour, salt and baking soda. Transfer to a 1-qt. glass jar. Layer with brown sugar and walnut mixture. Cover and store in a cool dry place up to 3 months. To prepare coffee cake: Preheat oven to 350°. Whisk egg, coffee and canola oil. Add flour and brown sugar mixture; mix until combined. Pour batter into a greased 8-in. square baking pan. Sprinkle with nuts and chocolate chips. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Double-Dutch Chocolate Holiday Cookies:

Ingredients to put in the Jar:

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Dutch-processed cocoa

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1-1/4 cups red and green milk chocolate M&M’s

1/3 cup white baking chips

Ingredients to add when ready to make:

3/4 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs, room temperature

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt. In a 1-qt. glass jar, layer the flour mixture, cocoa, sugar, brown sugar, M&M’s and baking chips. Cover and store in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month. Yield: 1 batch (about 4 cups total). To prepare cookies: In a large bowl, beat the butter, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Add contents of jar and beat just until combined. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets; flatten slightly with a glass. Bake at 350° for 9-11 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.

Peanut Butter Brownie Mix:

Ingredients to put in the Jar:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 cup peanut butter chips

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Ingredients to add when ready to make:

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In a 1-qt. glass container, layer the first 9 ingredients in the order listed, packing well between each layer. Cover tightly. Store in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months. To prepare brownies: Preheat oven to 350°. In a bowl, combine eggs, butter, vanilla and brownie mix. Spread into a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Bake until set, 25-30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool on a wire rack. Cut into squares.

Happy National Mason Jar Day!