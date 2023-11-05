(WWTI) – Ready, Set, Hut! Today is American Football Day.

Rugby and soccer both paved the way for American football in the late 1800s and innovators like Walter Camp and coaches Knute Rockne and Amos Alonzo Stagg changed rules and capitalized on new plays making the game what it is today. College football took off before the pro version in the early 1900s; Bowl games attracted a national audience for college teams and the NCAA version remains popular today.

The NFL had 25 teams by the mid-20s and more teams entered the league during the 1950s. The 1958 NFL Championship Game, known as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” changed everything; the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants met at Yankee Stadium and played the first “sudden death” overtime game in NFL history. The final score was Colts 23, Giants 17.

Today there are 32 NFL teams split evenly between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference. Conference winners meet to determine the league champion in the Super Bowl.

The First Super Bowl was on Sunday, January 15, 1967, the Green Bay Packers Won against Kansas City, here are the rest of the winners of every Super Bowl courtesy of ESPN’s website:

Super Bowl: Date: Won Loss I Jan. 15, 1967 Green Bay Packers, 35 Kansas, City Chiefs, 10 II Jan. 14, 1968 Green Bay Packers, 33 Oakland Raiders, 14 III Jan. 12, 1969 New York Giants Jets, 16 Baltimore Ravens, 7 IV Jan. 11, 1970 Kansas City Chiefs, 23 Minnesota Vikings, 7 V Jan. 17, 1971 Baltimore Ravens, 16 Dallas Cowboys, 13 VI Jan. 16, 1972 Dallas Cowboys, 24 Miami Dolphins, 3 VII Jan. 14, 1973 Miami Dolphins, 14 Washington Commanders, 7 VIII Jan. 13, 1974 Miami Dolphins, 24 Minnesota Vikings, 7 IX Jan. 12, 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers, 16 Minnesota Vikings, 6 X Jan. 18, 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers, 21 Dallas Cowboys, 17 XI Jan. 9, 1977 Oakland Raiders, 32 Minnesota Vikings, 14 XII Jan. 15, 1978 Dallas Cowboys, 27 Denver Broncos, 10 XIII Jan. 21, 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers, 35 Dallas Cowboys, 31 XIV Jan. 20, 1980 Pittsburgh Steelers, 31 Los Angeles Rams, 19 XV Jan. 25, 1981 Oakland Raiders, 27 Philadelphia Eagles, 10 XVI Jan. 24, 1982 San Francisco 49ers, 26 Cincinnati Bengals, 21 XVII Jan. 30, 1983 Washington Commanders, 27 Miami Dolphins, 17 XVIII Jan. 22, 1984 Los Angeles Raiders, 38 Washington Commanders, 9 XIX Jan. 20, 1985 San Francisco 49ers, 38 Miami Dolphins, 16 XX Jan. 26, 1986 Chicago Bears, 46 New England Patriots, 10 XXI Jan. 25, 1987 New York Giants, 39 Denver Broncos, 20 XXII Jan. 31, 1988 Washington Commanders, 42 Denver Broncos, 10 XXIII Jan. 22, 1989 San Francisco 49ers, 20 Cincinnati Bengals, 16 XXIV Jan. 28, 1990 San Francisco 49ers, 55 Denver Broncos, 10 XXV Jan. 27, 1991 New York Giants, 20 Buffalo Bills, 19 XXVI Jan. 26, 1992 Washington Commanders, 37 Buffalo Bills, 24 XXVII Jan. 31, 1993 Dallas Cowboys, 52 Buffalo Bills, 17 XXVIII Jan. 30, 1994 Dallas Cowboys, 30 Buffalo Bills, 13 XXIX Jan. 29, 1995 San Francisco 49ers, 49 San Diego Chargers, 26 XXX Jan. 28, 1996 Dallas Cowboys, 27 Pittsburgh Steelers, 17 XXXI Jan. 26, 1997 Green Bay Packers, 35 New England Patriots, 21 XXXII Jan. 25, 1998 Denver Broncos, 31 Green Bay Packers, 24 XXXIII Jan. 31, 1999 Denver Broncos, 34 Atlanta Falcons, 19 XXXIV Jan. 30, 2000 St. Louis Rams, 23 Tennessee Titans, 16 XXXV Jan. 28, 2001 Baltimore Ravens, 34 New York Giants, Giants, 7 XXXVI Feb. 3, 2002 New England Patriots, 20 St. Louis Rams, 17 XXXVII Jan. 26, 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48 Oakland Raiders, 21 XXXVIII Feb. 1, 2004 New England Patriots, 32 Carolina Panthers, 29 XXXIX Feb. 6, 2005 New England Patriots, 24 Philadelphia Eagles, 21 XL Feb. 5, 2006 Pittsburgh Steelers, 21 Seattle Seahawks, 10 XLI Feb. 4, 2007 Indianapolis Colts, 29 Chicago Bears, 17 XLII Feb. 3, 2008 New York Giants, 17 New England Patriots, 14 XLIII Feb. 1, 2009 Pittsburgh Steelers, 27 Arizona Cardinals, 23 XLIV Feb. 7, 2010 New Orleans Saints, 31 Indianapolis Colts, 17 XLV Feb. 6, 2011 Green Bay Packers, 31 Pittsburgh Steelers, 25 XLVI Feb. 5, 2012 New York Giants, 21 New England Patriots, 17 XLVII Feb. 3, 2013 Baltimore Ravens, 34 San Francisco 49ers, 31 XLVIII Feb. 2, 2014 Seattle Seahawks, 43 Denver Broncos, 8 XLIX Feb. 1, 2015 New England Patriots, 28 Seattle Seahawks, 24 50 Feb. 7, 2016 Denver Broncos, 24 Carolina Panthers, 10 LI Feb. 5, 2017 New England Patriots, 34 Atlanta Falcons, 28 LII Feb. 4, 2018 Philadelphia Eagles, 41 New England Patriots, 33 LIII Feb. 3, 2019 New England Patriots, 13 Los Angeles Rams, 3 LIV Feb. 2, 2020 Kansas City Chiefs, 31 San Francisco 49ers, 20 LV Feb. 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31 Kansas City Chiefs, 9 LVI Feb. 13, 2022 Los Angeles Rams, 23 Cincinnati Bengals, 20 LVII Feb. 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, 38 Philadelphia Eagles, 35

Happy American Football Day!