(WWTI) – Ready, Set, Hut! Today is American Football Day.

Rugby and soccer both paved the way for American football in the late 1800s and innovators like Walter Camp and coaches Knute Rockne and Amos Alonzo Stagg changed rules and capitalized on new plays making the game what it is today. College football took off before the pro version in the early 1900s; Bowl games attracted a national audience for college teams and the NCAA version remains popular today.

The NFL had 25 teams by the mid-20s and more teams entered the league during the 1950s. The 1958 NFL Championship Game, known as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” changed everything; the Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants met at Yankee Stadium and played the first “sudden death” overtime game in NFL history. The final score was Colts 23, Giants 17.

Today there are 32 NFL teams split evenly between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference. Conference winners meet to determine the league champion in the Super Bowl.

The First Super Bowl was on Sunday, January 15, 1967, the Green Bay Packers Won against Kansas City, here are the rest of the winners of every Super Bowl courtesy of ESPN’s website:

Super Bowl:Date:WonLoss
IJan. 15, 1967Green Bay Packers, 35Kansas, City Chiefs, 10
IIJan. 14, 1968Green Bay Packers, 33Oakland Raiders, 14
IIIJan. 12, 1969New York Giants Jets, 16Baltimore Ravens, 7
IVJan. 11, 1970Kansas City Chiefs, 23Minnesota Vikings, 7
VJan. 17, 1971Baltimore Ravens, 16Dallas Cowboys, 13
VIJan. 16, 1972Dallas Cowboys, 24Miami Dolphins, 3
VIIJan. 14, 1973Miami Dolphins, 14Washington Commanders, 7
VIIIJan. 13, 1974Miami Dolphins, 24Minnesota Vikings, 7
IXJan. 12, 1975Pittsburgh Steelers, 16Minnesota Vikings, 6
XJan. 18, 1976Pittsburgh Steelers, 21Dallas Cowboys, 17
XIJan. 9, 1977Oakland Raiders, 32Minnesota Vikings, 14
XIIJan. 15, 1978Dallas Cowboys, 27Denver Broncos, 10
XIIIJan. 21, 1979Pittsburgh Steelers, 35Dallas Cowboys, 31
XIVJan. 20, 1980Pittsburgh Steelers, 31Los Angeles Rams, 19
XVJan. 25, 1981Oakland Raiders, 27Philadelphia Eagles, 10
XVIJan. 24, 1982San Francisco 49ers, 26Cincinnati Bengals, 21
XVIIJan. 30, 1983Washington Commanders, 27Miami Dolphins, 17
XVIIIJan. 22, 1984Los Angeles Raiders, 38Washington Commanders, 9
XIXJan. 20, 1985San Francisco 49ers, 38Miami Dolphins, 16
XXJan. 26, 1986Chicago Bears, 46New England Patriots, 10
XXIJan. 25, 1987New York Giants, 39Denver Broncos, 20
XXIIJan. 31, 1988Washington Commanders, 42Denver Broncos, 10
XXIIIJan. 22, 1989San Francisco 49ers, 20Cincinnati Bengals, 16
XXIVJan. 28, 1990San Francisco 49ers, 55Denver Broncos, 10
XXVJan. 27, 1991New York Giants, 20Buffalo Bills, 19
XXVIJan. 26, 1992Washington Commanders, 37Buffalo Bills, 24
XXVIIJan. 31, 1993Dallas Cowboys, 52Buffalo Bills, 17
XXVIIIJan. 30, 1994Dallas Cowboys, 30Buffalo Bills, 13
XXIXJan. 29, 1995San Francisco 49ers, 49San Diego Chargers, 26
XXXJan. 28, 1996Dallas Cowboys, 27Pittsburgh Steelers, 17
XXXIJan. 26, 1997Green Bay Packers, 35New England Patriots, 21
XXXIIJan. 25, 1998Denver Broncos, 31Green Bay Packers, 24
XXXIIIJan. 31, 1999Denver Broncos, 34Atlanta Falcons, 19
XXXIVJan. 30, 2000St. Louis Rams, 23Tennessee Titans, 16
XXXVJan. 28, 2001Baltimore Ravens, 34New York Giants, Giants, 7
XXXVIFeb. 3, 2002New England Patriots, 20St. Louis Rams, 17
XXXVIIJan. 26, 2003Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48Oakland Raiders, 21
XXXVIIIFeb. 1, 2004New England Patriots, 32Carolina Panthers, 29
XXXIXFeb. 6, 2005New England Patriots, 24Philadelphia Eagles, 21
XLFeb. 5, 2006Pittsburgh Steelers, 21Seattle Seahawks, 10
XLIFeb. 4, 2007Indianapolis Colts, 29Chicago Bears, 17
XLIIFeb. 3, 2008New York Giants, 17New England Patriots, 14
XLIIIFeb. 1, 2009Pittsburgh Steelers, 27Arizona Cardinals, 23
XLIVFeb. 7, 2010New Orleans Saints, 31Indianapolis Colts, 17
XLVFeb. 6, 2011Green Bay Packers, 31Pittsburgh Steelers, 25
XLVIFeb. 5, 2012New York Giants, 21New England Patriots, 17
XLVIIFeb. 3, 2013Baltimore Ravens, 34San Francisco 49ers, 31
XLVIIIFeb. 2, 2014Seattle Seahawks, 43Denver Broncos, 8
XLIXFeb. 1, 2015New England Patriots, 28Seattle Seahawks, 24
50Feb. 7, 2016Denver Broncos, 24Carolina Panthers, 10
LIFeb. 5, 2017New England Patriots, 34Atlanta Falcons, 28
LIIFeb. 4, 2018Philadelphia Eagles, 41New England Patriots, 33
LIIIFeb. 3, 2019New England Patriots, 13 Los Angeles Rams, 3
LIVFeb. 2, 2020Kansas City Chiefs, 31San Francisco 49ers, 20
LVFeb. 7, 2021Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31Kansas City Chiefs, 9
LVIFeb. 13, 2022 Los Angeles Rams, 23Cincinnati Bengals, 20
LVIIFeb. 12, 2023Kansas City Chiefs, 38Philadelphia Eagles, 35

Happy American Football Day!