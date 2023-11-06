(WWTI) – Someone grab the tortilla chips, it’s National Nachos Day.
The history of nachos begins in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras — just west of the Rio Grande. In 1943 the wives of U.S. soldiers stationed at Ft. Duncan went to a Piedras Negras hotspot called the Victory Club. Unfortunately, the restaurant had closed for the day.
However, the manager, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, decided to throw a dish together based on the ingredients he still had left: cheese and tortillas. Anaya sliced the fried tortillas into triangles, added some shredded cheddar and jalapeño peppers and thus started a new tradition that bears his name to this day.
Although you probably already know how to make Nachos, Love from the Oven has the recipe:
Ingredients; use as little or as much as you like this is a personal choice type of thing:
- 1 Standard Size Bag Of Tortilla Chips
- 1 pound block of cheese such as cheddar Monterrey Jack or Colby Jack, shredded
Optional Topping Such as:
- Seasoned Ground Beef
- Shredded Beef Pork or Chicken
- Black beans or pinto beans
- Tomatoes jalapenos or chilies
- Corn black olives, avocados
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or foil.
- Spread chips over cookie sheet.
- Sprinkle half of the grated cheese over the chips.
- Sprinkle toppings over the chips and cheese.
- Sprinkle on remaining cheese.
- Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until the cheese is good and melty.
- Serve warm with sides such as guacamole, sour cream or salsa.
Happy National Nachos Day!