(WWTI) – Someone grab the tortilla chips, it’s National Nachos Day.

The history of nachos begins in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras — just west of the Rio Grande. In 1943 the wives of U.S. soldiers stationed at Ft. Duncan went to a Piedras Negras hotspot called the Victory Club. Unfortunately, the restaurant had closed for the day.

However, the manager, Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, decided to throw a dish together based on the ingredients he still had left: cheese and tortillas. Anaya sliced the fried tortillas into triangles, added some shredded cheddar and jalapeño peppers and thus started a new tradition that bears his name to this day.

Although you probably already know how to make Nachos, Love from the Oven has the recipe:

Ingredients; use as little or as much as you like this is a personal choice type of thing:

1 Standard Size Bag Of Tortilla Chips

1 pound block of cheese such as cheddar Monterrey Jack or Colby Jack, shredded

Optional Topping Such as:

Seasoned Ground Beef

Shredded Beef Pork or Chicken

Black beans or pinto beans

Tomatoes jalapenos or chilies

Corn black olives, avocados

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or foil. Spread chips over cookie sheet. Sprinkle half of the grated cheese over the chips. Sprinkle toppings over the chips and cheese. Sprinkle on remaining cheese. Bake for approximately 10 minutes, or until the cheese is good and melty. Serve warm with sides such as guacamole, sour cream or salsa.

Happy National Nachos Day!