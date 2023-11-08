(WWTI) – Science, technology, engineering, art and math; have fun and learn a little, today is STEM/STEAM Day.

“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.” Carl Sagan

You should know that these subjects are important to know, countries that place an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics are the places where innovation happens. If a nation seeks to remain a world leader, it would be wise to have strong, compelling programs in place that help teach these subjects.

“Software is a great combination between artistry and engineering.” Bill Gates

The U.S. Department of Commerce had this to say about STEM programs:

“Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workers help drive our nation’s innovation and competitiveness by generating new ideas and new companies.”

Insuring students are well versed in STEAM subjects will lead to more innovations in the US and a stronger economy.

Discover after school has reasons why STEAM activities benefit students:

Provide a hands-on and interactive learning experience for kids;

Help kids develop a wide range of skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity;

Help kids develop important social skills, such as teamwork, communication, and collaboration;

Expose kids to a variety of career possibilities; and

Can be a lot of fun for kids.

“If I were again beginning my studies, I would follow the advice of Plato and start with mathematics.” Galileo Galilei

If you’re up for a challenge Little Bins for Little Hands has a whole host of STEAM activities for all ages, discover the joys of STEAM subjects with these easy and informative activities.

Happy STEM/STEAM Day!