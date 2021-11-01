November temperatures expected to be above average in North Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite recent chilly temperatures in the region, November is expected to bring warmer weather to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo released its monthly temperature outlook on Sunday after the Climate Prediction Center issued a revised forecast for November. According to the NWS, temperatures throughout the Lower Great Lakes region will average above normal for the month.

The forecast states that there is a 33 to 40% chance that temperatures will be above normal directly east of Lake Ontario. This includes portions of Jefferson County and extends into Central and Western New York and the Southern Tier.

Moving inland and north, there is a 40 to 50% chance that temperatures will be above normal. This includes all of St. Lawrence County and parts of Lewis County. This prediction also includes the Capital Region, Lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

