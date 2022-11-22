HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hammond woman was arrested following a domestic dispute in Morristown, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call and their investigation determined that 51-year-old Lisa Todd and another individual were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Police say Todd allegedly placed her forearm on the other person’s neck and applied pressure.

Todd was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. She was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg Court and released on her own recognizances, according to police.