WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown is feeling the effect of the water main break with numerous schools and organizations closing.

A water main break in the city has caused low water pressure and the city is asking citizens to conserve water. There is also a boil water advisory in effect.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has released a statement regarding the water main break in the city.

We are evaluating water distribution systems and moving valves from Fort Drum to assist in the water restoration efforts. The Health Department is ensuring the continuation of health care services and the State Education Department contacted local school districts to send students home early. New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D)

Watertown City Schools and Case Junior High School dismissed at 10:30 a.m. The Pre-K program at North Elementary School will dismiss at 11 am. Wiley Middle School and the other elementary schools in the district will shut down at 11:30 a.m. There will be no afterschool activities as well.

Flower Memorial Library has closed down for the day along with any events scheduled to that were slated to take place. PIVOT counseling locations are also closing early.

Jefferson County offices in the city with the exception of the sheriffs and highway department will close at 11 a.m. This includes the Fifth Judicial District.

The Charles Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown will have no afternoon BOCES. Planned Parenthood in Watertown will also close at noon. Faith Fellowship Christian School closed at 11 a.m.

Samaritan Medical Center is rescheduling appointments at a number of their Watertown locations. The Walker Center for Cancer Care will be cancelling and rescheduling all patient appointments for today and tomorrow.

All services at the Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza location at 1575 Washington St. are closed for the day and will be rescheduled – this includes but not limited to the Family Health Center, Women’s Wellness and Breast Care, Behavioral Health and Addiction services, the SMART Clinic and Lab, X-ray, MRI and CT.

The Ear, Nose and Throat, General Surgery, Pain Clinic all located at 826 Washington St. will be closing at 10 a.m. The Wound Care Center located at 165 Coleman Avenue will close at 11:30 a.m. The Rheumatology and Plastic Surgery clinics located at 629 Washington St. will close at 11:30 a.m.

Both Watertown YMCA at the Downtown and Fairgrounds locations have been closed down. Jefferson Community College was closed at 12:30 p.m. today.