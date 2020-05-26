Nurse practitioner scholarship applications available through Samaritan Foundation

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications for the 3rd annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship.

Susan Peters, a retired nurse from Samaritan Medical Center, established the scholarship in 2018 through the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation for registered nurses looking to advance their careers as nurse practitioners. Two scholarships of $2,000 are awarded each year.

Mrs. Peters graduated from the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and served as a staff RN and a nurse manager of Samaritan’s Medical/Surgical, Orthopaedic and Alternate Level of Care units for more than 20 years. She retired from Samaritan Medical Center as a certified oncology nurse. Susan passed away earlier this year on March 25.

“Susan so generously established this scholarship to promote the nurse practitioner profession because she felt there is an increasing need for these professionals due to the nationwide shortage of physicians,” said Beth Fipps, Vice President of Samaritan Foundation and Community Services.

Nurse practitioners are able to provide many of the same services as physicians, including developing treatment plans for their patients, ordering tests, performing minor procedures and prescribing medication.

The 2019 Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship recipients were Jillian Marra and Chika Egorho.

The application period for the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship opens on June 1 and concludes on July 19. A scholarship award announcement will take place in August.

To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Must be an RN with a minimum of two full years of working experience. RNs currently working for Samaritan Medical Center are preferred, but not mandatory.

Medical/Surgical experience is preferred, but not necessary.

Must be a resident of either Jefferson or Lewis County.

Eligible to apply after successful completion of first semester in a Nurse Practitioner program with at least a B average.

As part of the application, RNs must describe why they are pursuing their nurse practitioner degree and where, as well as whether or not they have a financial need. Two letters of recommendation and a transcript must be submitted with the application to support the applicant’s pursuit of a nurse practitioner degree.

For more information, or to obtain a scholarship application, contact the Samaritan Foundation at 315-785-4584 or visit samaritanhealth.com/scholarships. Completed forms can be emailed or mailed to info@shsny.com or 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

