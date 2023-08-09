TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Monday’s extreme storm was confirmed to be a tornado in Lewis County.

Following the storm on August 7, National Weather Service in Buffalo completed a storm survey in Lewis County and confirmed that the tornado was an EF-3. The estimated peak wind was 140 miles per hour and it traveled.

To confirm the tornado, the NWS considered witness statements, site damage and meteorological data.

The NWS said that initial damage began at 7:42 p.m. in the town of Lewis to the west of West Leyden along Mud Lake Road. This included uprooted and snapped hardwood trees and significant damage to two homes.

The storm then moved northward and crossed Fish Creek Road and removed a roof on another house. Officials said that it eventually reached the Snow Ridge Ski Resort, which is the area where the greatest damage occurred.

Photos from EF3 tornado in Turin, Lewis County, August 8, 2023 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

The tornado snapped hardwood trees at Snow Ridge, and damaged chair life metal cables and chair lift structures.

Down the road at the West Wind Motel, several structures saw complete road failures, interior wall failures, and window failures and a multi-story building was shifted from its foundation.

The NWS confirmed that the tornado then lifted around 8:14 p.m. after it hit the West Wind Motel and damage ceased.

This was the first EF3-rated tornado in New York State since May 2014.