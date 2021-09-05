NWS issues heavy showers warning for Lewis County

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a heavy showers warning for Lewis and Oswego Counties on September 5.

According to NWS the doppler radar was tracking heavy showers traveling east from near Pulaski to Central Square at 25 miles per hour. They also warned of winds over 30 miles per hour and pea sized hail.

They advise the public to be aware of fallen tree limbs and unsecured objects blowing in the air from the gusty winds. Areas that will be affected include Central Square, Redfield, Highmarket, Brewerton, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Orwell, Cleveland, Lacona, Parish, Altmar, Constableville, Osceola, Amboy Center, Mohawk Hill And Swancott Mill. Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 33 will also be affected.