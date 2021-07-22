NWS predicts ‘normal’ precipitation for beginning of August in NY

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following above average temperatures and heavy precipitation in Northern New York, the end of July and beginning of August looks a little different.

The National Weather Service has released its forecast for the next two weeks. This is predicting both “normal” temperatures and precipitation rates through the end of the month into August.

NWS Buffalo stated:

Temperatures are forecast to be near normal through the end of the month, and even a bit below normal for the first part of August. Precipitation is expected to be around normal as well, which is good news after all of the rain we have received so far during the month of July.

A map of the forecast is included below: