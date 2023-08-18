BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a beach hazards statement for Friday, August 18 until 6 p.m. Saturday, August 19.

A beach hazards statement means that strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are possible. The advisory cautions beachgoers to stay out of the water to avoid the dangerous conditions.”

The statement is in effect for the beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties.

The weather for the area calls for showers and some possible thunderstorms through Saturday. The forecast shows clearing skies Saturday night and a pleasant Sunday.