NY-21 colleges receive over $26M in funding from CARES Act

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Colleges and universities in the 21st Congressional District of New York will receive over $26 million in funding from the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Over half of the funding will go to students in the form of financial aid grants, according to a release from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office.

The following is a breakdown of the allocation of funding for each education institution:

Adirondack Community College: $2,558,377

Clarkson University: $2,590,707

Clinton Community College: $765,962

Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington BOCES: $82,722

Fulton-Montgomery Community College: $1,635,420

Jefferson Community College: $2,361,051

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing: $105,234

North Country Community College: $1,111,281

Paul Smith’s College: $922,258

Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing: $110,633

SUNY Plattsburgh: $5,258,169

SUNY Potsdam: $4,389,510

SUNY Canton: $2,510,929

St. Lawrence University: $1,808,349

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES: $22,752

The CARES Act provided over $12.5 billion to be directly allocated to institutions of higher education based on their total student enrollment and their enrollment of low-income students receiving Pell grants.

Of the total amount allocated to each institution, at least 50 percent must be used to provide emergency financial aid grants to students to help them cover expenses related to the closures of campuses due to COVID-19.

The Department of Education has disbursed the portion of the funding to be allocated as emergency aid to students and will be disbursing the remaining funds in the coming weeks.

“College students across the country have seen their lives and education significantly disrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“I worked in a bipartisan fashion to ensure our North Country colleges and universities were prioritized in the CARES Act relief package, and over half of this funding will go directly to students in the form of financial aid. This emergency funding will directly benefit our students who are looking forward to continuing their education throughout this pandemic while we work to combat and ultimately beat COVID-19. I will work to deliver additional funds for our local colleges in the weeks to come.”

