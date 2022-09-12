GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congressional Candidate Matt Castelli has released more details regarding his campaign for New York’s 21st District.

Castelli, who is running on the Democratic and Moderate Party lines, took the Democratic nomination following New York’s special primary election in August. He released his Moderate Party Platform in a Zoom press conference on Monday.

According to Castelli, his Moderate platform has three main tenants. This includes safety and security, a strong economy and protecting freedoms and individual liberties.

Castelli’s statement on the platform can be read below:

“For too long the most extreme voices have dominated politics, the Moderate Party is reclaiming a powerful voice for the great middle majority. We want government to focus on what it’s good at – security, roads and bridges, strengthening communities – and to stay out of our personal lives. In NY-21, we think for ourselves, coming together across party lines to solve problems – it’s time our representative in Washington did, too.” Matt Castelli

Castelli will face Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, in the upcoming General Election slated for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.