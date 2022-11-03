POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 21st Congressional District includes 15 counties, spanning from northern Jefferson to Saratoga counties.

The race for NY-21 is nearly over as Democrat Matt Castelli is challenging Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Castelli sat down to discuss his campaign as he is running as both a democrat and a moderate.

“So what we’re prioritizing this campaign is elevating the voice of a moderate to bring us together to focus on problem solving,” Castelli said. “Common sense is right back in the middle where moderates are.”

He said he is planning on using a moderate approach to tackle all obstacles, such as reducing costs for working families and seniors, strengthening the economy, protecting women’s healthcare rights and the second amendment, funding law enforcement, securing the nation’s borders and defending democracy.

Another major focus of Castelli’s campaign includes community investments.

“We need investments in our community and that’s around education, that’s around infrastructure, it’s broadband, it’s affordable housing, and it’s child care. Each of those different regions, whether it’s locality or if it’s a specific industry, those are the common threads that we need in our community so that everyone can thrive.”

The Democratic candidate said that the division between voters and the political priorities of sitting representatives are the biggest problems NY-21 is facing.

“The folks are really tired about the extremes,” he said. “They’re tired of the division that has consumed our politics. They want a restoration of a voice for the great moderate majority.”

Matt Castelli will face Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in the 21st District race on November 8, 2022.