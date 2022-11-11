NEW YORK (WWTI) – Applications are now open for a $50 million grant to strengthen safety and security measures at nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

Cybersecurity projects will be considered for funding for the first time and nonprofit organizations who have previously received grants can apply for new security projects.

Governor Hochul also announced $46 million in federal funding for 240 nonprofit organizations statewide facing an increased risk of terrorist attacks. The funding will assist in strengthening the security of facilities, as well as enhancing overall preparedness.

“Hate has no place in New York, and we will continue to support organizations that are most vulnerable to vicious and violent attacks,” Governor Hochul said. “With this new round of unprecedented funding, these at-risk facilities will be able to fund safety precautions, including cybersecurity projects, to protect vulnerable people from those who would lash out against them due to their ideology, belief or mission.”

New York State tracks incidents of hate crimes separately from other crimes so trends can be monitored and additional steps can be taken to prevent them.

“This funding and these efforts are positive steps in our fight against hate and intolerance,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “The Governor and I will do everything in our power to ensure that the people and organizations within our cities and in our state are protected from hateful acts.”

The 240 nonprofit organizations that are receiving federal funding are allowed to use the grants for plans detailing security risk management, continuity of operations, and incident response; physical security enhancement equipment, and inspection and screening systems; active shooter training, and security training for employees, members or the congregation; response exercises; and contracted security personnel.

The $50 million in funding for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes program is anticipated to support around 1,000 projects across New York State.

“A hate crime against one New Yorker is a hate crime against us all. DCJS is proud to administer this funding and I applaud Governor Hochul for her unwavering support in our efforts to strengthen security at organizations at risk of being targeted and to help protect the individuals and families that benefit from the important services they provide.” New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services will accept applications for up to $50,000 per project. Each eligible organization can submit up to three applications for a maximum of $150,000 in funding. Organizations can also submit a separate application for up to $50,000 in funding for a cybersecurity project.

Applications must be submitted to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services by Tuesday, January 31, 2022. More information is available on the DCJS website.