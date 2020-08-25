NY AG announces $85 Million settlement with Honda Motor Co.

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker’s headquarters in Tokyo. Honda, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $85 million multistate settlement with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and Honda of America Mfg., Inc. on August 25.

A coalition of 48 attorneys general reached an agreement with Honda following an investigation of airbag failures.

According to James, the multistate investigation proved that Honda did not inform regulators and consumers of issues related to the risk of rupture in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain model cars.

This causes metal fragments to fly into the passenger compartments of many Honda and Acura vehicles. The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States.

“We’re holding Honda to account and sending a message that placing profits over safety will never be accepted,” said Attorney General James. “Airbags are supposed to keep drivers and passengers safe, but Honda’s manufacturing defect and their hiding of the facts led to deaths and injuries.”

The $85 million settlement will require Honda to replace all remaining defective airbags and ensure the public announcements of future defects.

