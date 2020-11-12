NY AG busts 3 North Country drug trafficking operations, 54 individuals charged

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over fifty individuals were charged in Jefferson County today following a major drug trafficking bust.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James today announced that “operation Heat Wave” charged 54 individuals with conspiring in the major drug trafficking rings. According to James, the operations funneled heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to the North Country.

“Operation Heat Wave” seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine, hundreds of bags of heroin, fentanyl, and dozens of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone pills.

Additionally, the investigation led to an uncovering of approximately 850 bags of heroin mixed with fentanyl and 65 grams of heroin, which could be broken down into another 650 bags for sale; a street value of approximately $15,500, and nearly three kilograms of cocaine; a street value of more than $300,000.

Watertown City Police Chief Charles Donoghue commented on the bust.

“We want the public to know that we do not consider dealing drugs to be a victimless crime,” stated Donoghue. “The drug overdoses and drug deaths in recent years are facilitated by drug dealers. The harm done to drug users and their families is immeasurable, and we want to send a message that there is a price to pay for poisoning the citizens of our city and our county.”

Three separate indictments resulted from the investigation which charged 54 individuals with crimes associated with the sale and possession of controlled substances. Those indicted include:

Jason Agosto, 36, Watertown, NY

Ricardo Agosto, 43, Puerto Rico

Corey Aldrich, 29, Clayton, NY

Timothy Alexander, 58, Lafargeville, NY

Hector Rivera Arroyo, 32, New Jersey

Eunique Atkinson, 33, Watertown, NY

Curtis Betances, 30, Watertown, NY

Daniel Borg, 42, Watertown, NY

Stephanie Bryan, 35, Evans Mills, NY

Larry Butcher, 40, Watertown, NY

William Carrigan, 69, Watertown, NY

Chastity Collins, 41, Watertown, NY

Gregory Cox, 33, Glen Park, NY

Xavier Drayton, 32, Watertown, NY

Kristina Finney, 27, Watertown, NY

Robin Foley, 57, Watertown, NY

Daniel Fraser, 45, Watertown, NY

Antoine Gary, 47, Watertown, NY

Tyree Gary, a/k/a “Teek,” 28, Watertown, NY

Darius Guillebeaux, a/k/a “D Block,” 46, Watertown, NY

Jarvis Hines, 37, Watertown, NY

Nathaniel Killborn, 23, Clayton, NY

Stanley Kims, 37, Watertown, NY

Andrew Knowles, 32, Watertown, NY

Phillip Lavalley, 42, Watertown, NY

Casey Lehman, 41, Watertown, NY

Jamal Lynch, 39, Calcium, NY

Brittany Mallette, 29, Watertown, NY

Colin Marshall, 28, Watertown, NY

Ryan Martin, 34, Watertown, NY

Kavon Mason, 32, Watertown, NY

Carlos Matos, 39, Watertown, NY

Arelyne Minier, 23, New York, NY

Jonna Murdock, 51, Evans Mills, NY

Maxine Nunez, 30, Bronx, NY

Adrian Paris, 32, Watertown, NY

Raymond Perez, 29, Watertown, NY

Amber Pitcher, 34, Rutland, NY

Doreen Salerno, 46, Watertown, NY

Ethan Sargent, 38, Watertown, NY

Everette Saunders, 31, Watertown, NY

Drew Schroy, 25, Watertown, NY

Steven Seavolt, 49, Watertown, NY

Curtney Smith, 30, Watertown, NY

Troy Stewart, 43, Evans Mills, NY

Andrew Stoby, 39, Watertown, NY

Troy Thomas, a/k/a “Harlem,” 41, Watertown, NY

Jordan Torres, a/k/a “City,” 29, Bronx, NY

Jessica Tousley, 41, Watertown, NY

Rashay Whitfield, 39, Watertown, NY

Kevin Whitner, 42, Philadelphia, PA

James Williams, a/k/a “Dizzy,” a/k/a “Diz,” 27, Utica, NY

Christina Woodward, 41, New Jersey

Jeffrey Young, 44, Black River, NY

“We have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences that heroin and fentanyl have had on communities throughout New York,” said Attorney General James. “These individuals allegedly flooded the North Country with this lethal cocktail of drugs and prescription pills, putting countless people in harm’s way. We will be undeterred in our efforts to go after anyone who tries to profit off of peddling illicit drugs to New Yorkers, and I thank our partners in law enforcement for their support in keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation was led by Jefferson County Detective Perry Golden and OAG OCTF Special Investigator Timothy MacConaghy with the assistance of the National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, under the supervision of OCTF Supervising Investigator Thomas M. Wolf, OCTF Assistant Chief Investigator John Sullivan, and Deputy Chief Investigator Christopher Vasta. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The investigation included resources from federal, state, and local enforcement agencies. This including Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, United States Army, Criminal Investigations Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Syracuse Police Department and New York City Police Department.

Additionally, the case is being prosecuted by OAG OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Investigative Counsel James J. Mindell, with the assistance of Legal Support Analyst Eric Taub and OCTF Confidential Clerk Theresa Rowe, under the supervision of Upstate OCTF Deputy Chief Maria Moran. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Division for Criminal Justice is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

