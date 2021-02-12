NY AG exposes Amazon’s unsafe working conditions during COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Friday, the New York State Attorney General highlighted the unsafe working conditions at Amazon.
Attorney General Letitia James specifically released statements in response to legal actions filed by Amazon.
AG James’ statement reads:
Throughout this pandemic, Amazon employees have been forced to work in unsafe conditions, all while the company and its CEO made billions off their backs. This action by Amazon is nothing more than a sad attempt to distract from the facts and shirk accountability for it failures to protect hardworking employees from a deadly virus. Let me be clear: We will not be intimidated by anymore, especially corporate bullies that put profits over the health and safety of working people. We remain undeterred in our efforts to protect workers from exploitation and will continue to review all of our legal options.