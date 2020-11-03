NY AG investigating calls encouraging voters to stay home on Election Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A current investigation is being conducted following accused robocalls spreading disinformation to voters.

The Office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced that they are currently investigating robocalls.

According to the Office, the investigation stemmed reports from voters receiving robocalls, appearing to spread disinformation regarding voting.

Reports stated that these robocalls are encouraging New Yorkers to stay home and not vote on Election Day.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statements:

“Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated. Our nation has a legacy of free and fair elections, and this election will be no different. Voters should rest assured that voting is safe and secure, and they should exercise their fundamental right to vote in confidence. We, along with state leaders across the nation, are working hard to protecting your right to vote, and anyone who tries to hinder that right will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Office of the Attorney stated that those voters who receive disinformation, or face issues at the polls, are encouraged to contact the Election Protection Hotline at 1-800-711-775.

