NY AG: Voters must be contacted by Local Board of Elections if ballot contains certain errors

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Voters are being advised on questions and concerns regarding absentee ballots.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert on November 3 to inform voters on their rights under laws pertaining to absentee ballots. New York State’s new “notice and cure” law protects voters from rejected absentee ballots for specific errors made.

According to AG James, if a ballot is received and contains specific errors, the Local Board of Elections is responsible for notifying voters as soon as possible. This allows voters to “cure” their ballot, ultimately allowing their vote to count, within an allotted time frame.

Errors protected under this law include:

Unsigned oath envelope

Oath envelope signature does not appear to correspond to the signature on file

Ballot returned in an unsealed oath envelope

Ballot returned without an oath envelope

Oath envelope signed by the person who provided voter assistance, but not signed or marked by the voter

Voter failure to sign oath envelope and someone else has signed the oath envelope

“Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Attorney General James. “Every voter has a right to have their voice heard, and it’s important that they are empowered with information to make sure their voice is heard. With the record number of first-time absentee ballots, we hope this information proves useful to voters who may need to fix an inadvertent error with their ballot.”

According to the Office of the Attorney General, voters may receive these notices after election day. Those who receive notices of deficiency between October 27 and November 3 will have seven days t address the error. Those notified on or after November 23 will have five days to correct deficiencies.

The OAG stated that those with questions or concerns regarding absentee ballot notice and cures to call the Office’s Hotlines at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

