ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State agencies are prepping to host public forums to discuss inclusivity, accessibility and sustainability in the outdoors.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Adirondack Park Agency have confirmed that they will host a two-part webinar series on integrating inclusivity, accessibility and sustainability in providing access to state lands.

Each session will feature a presentation given by Janet Zeller, a national expert on the accessibility of outdoor recreation for people with disabilities. The presentations will be followed by a discussion period facilitated by the DEC/APA Accessibility Advisory Committee.

According to the DEC, these public forums are a part of New York’s goal to increase recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

“Improving the accessibility of State lands to people of all ages and abilities is a core part of DEC’s ongoing efforts to expand the diversity and inclusivity of the recreating community,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “For us, inclusivity means reevaluating how we welcome all people with historically limited access to outdoor recreation and going above and beyond to rectify past inequities in the spectrum of people recreating on our public lands. “

The first webinar will focus on the topic “Mobility Devices on Public Lands” and will include an overview of Americans with Disabilities Act requirements on state lands. It will also discuss factors entities should consider when evaluating which mobility devices meet the definition of a wheelchair or other devices. This will take place on May 10 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The second webinar will take place on May 17 and discuss “Sustainable Trails and Accessibility.” The session will provide an overview of accessible and sustainable trail design and how to integrate sustainability and accessibility into federal standards.

American Sign Language interpretation and closed captioning will be available at each session. For additional assistance to accommodate participation, submit a request by April 27.

For more information, email accessibility@dec.ny.gov or call 518-402-9295.