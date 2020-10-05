NY Art Therapy nonprofit celebrates 10th anniversary through upcoming event, Mia Jackson to host

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A New York-based nonprofit is celebrating their 10th anniversary through an upcoming livestream event.

The Art Therapy Project has previously and continues to provide free art therapy to trauma survivors and is set to host “Celebrate Art Therapy in Action.” The virtual livestream event will provide an hour of comedy, creativity and information on art therapy.

The Art Therapy Project is noted as the only nonprofit to serve youth and adult trauma survivors in the New York Metropolitan area. The organization was first established to serve female veterans, but has expanded to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse and drug abuse, serving veterans, LGBTQI+ community and those affected by 9/11.

“Our 10-year anniversary marks a milestone in our mission to provide free art therapy to adults and youth affected by trauma,” stated Executive Director of Art Therapy Project Martha Dorn. “Art therapy is an extremely powerful tool in reaching traumatized individuals, and now with our transition to teleart therapy, we have an opportunity to reach more clients during a time when mental health is a key concern.”

According to the Project, the event will be hosted by stand-up comedian Mia Jackson. Additionally, Creative Arts Therapist Melissa Walker and DONNIA Founder and Designer Alyssa Wasko will provider inspirational talks.

Included in the event will feature a preview of The Art Therapy Project’s clint art exhibition.

The event is sponsored by School of Visual Arts, The Andrews Organizations, ORSID Realty and GalaStream. The virtual event will livestream on October 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

