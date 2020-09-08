NY Attorney General and Consumer Protection Bureau filed lawsuit against Buffalo-based debt collection operation

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, in partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit against a debt-collection operation in Buffalo New York.
Attorney General James and CFPB filed a lawsuit on September 8 against JPL Recovery Solutions, LLC; Regency One Capital LLC; ROC Asset Solutions LLC, which does business as API Recovery Solutions; Check Security Associates LLC, which does business as Warner Location Services and Orchard Payment Processing Systems; and Keystone Recovery Group and its owners and managers.
Principles and managers listed on the lawsuit include Christopher Di Re and Scott Croce who held ownership in defendant companies, and Brian Koziel and Marc Gracie, members of Keystone Recovery Group.
According to James, since 2015 the groups operated as one commo operation that shared headquarters, exhanchange transaction and bought out each others acquired debt.
James stated that their actions put them in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 and New York state law.
The original complaint was filed in the U.S. District of Court for the Western District of New York. The complaint seeks consumer redress, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil money penalties, and appropriate injunctive relief against the defendants.
