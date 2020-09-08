NY Attorney General and Consumer Protection Bureau filed lawsuit against Buffalo-based debt collection operation

FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Default on your federal student loans and the government can take up to 15 percent of each paycheck to satisfy your debt. The Education Department can also withhold federal benefits like tax returns and Social Security payments. Garnishment is an effective tool to recoup unpaid loans, private collection agencies enlisted by the Education Department took in over $841.6 million via wage garnishment in the 2018 fiscal year, but it inflicts serious financial strain on borrowers who are already struggling. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, in partnership with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit against a debt-collection operation in Buffalo New York.

Attorney General James and CFPB filed a lawsuit on September 8 against JPL Recovery Solutions, LLC; Regency One Capital LLC; ROC Asset Solutions LLC, which does business as API Recovery Solutions; Check Security Associates LLC, which does business as Warner Location Services and Orchard Payment Processing Systems; and Keystone Recovery Group and its owners and managers.

Principles and managers listed on the lawsuit include Christopher Di Re and Scott Croce who held ownership in defendant companies, and Brian Koziel and Marc Gracie, members of Keystone Recovery Group.

According to James, since 2015 the groups operated as one commo operation that shared headquarters, exhanchange transaction and bought out each others acquired debt.

James stated that their actions put them in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 and New York state law.

The original complaint was filed in the U.S. District of Court for the Western District of New York. The complaint seeks consumer redress, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil money penalties, and appropriate injunctive relief against the defendants.

