NY Attorney General encouraging employees to file complaints against businesses ignoring executive orders

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York Attorney General Letitia James is requesting any employee who believes their employer is in violation of labor laws during the coronavirus epidemic to contact the New York State Office of the Attorney General’s Labor Bureau to file a complaint.

Governor Cuomo announced this week that all non-essential employees are to stay home and businesses that offer non-essential services must close temporarily in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe. During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state,” stated Attorney General James.

“If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact our office at (212) 416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.”

“We urge employers to allow workers to work from home where applicable in accordance with all New York State executive orders.”

