NY Attorney General files lawsuit to dissolve NRA: ‘No one is above the law’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office has followed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association.

Attorney General James charged the organization with illegal conduct resulting from their diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission.

The suit specifically charges the NRA as a whole, as well as four individuals.

Following investigations, Executive Vice-President Wayne LaPierre, former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” Phillips, former Chief of Staff and the Executive Director of General Operations Joshua Powell, and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer. She holds all with contributing to the loss of more than $64 million in three years for the NRA.

According to James, the four used reserves for personal use, including trips for them and their families to the Bahamas, private jets, meals, and other private travel.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” said Attorney General James. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

In addition to shuttering the NRA’s doors, Attorney General James seeks to recoup millions in lost assets and to stop the four individual defendants from serving on the board of any not-for-profit charitable organization in New York State.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.