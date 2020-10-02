NY Attorney General secures $4M following fraudulent physical therapy scheme

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General has made progress following a fraudulent physical therapy scheme.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the Office of the Attorney General has secured $4 million from physical therapy offices that falsely billed federal health care programs for services, and non-licensed individuals provide services. Several physical therapy offices in New York City operated by Alex and Diana Klurfeld were under these allegations.

The OAG stated that Alex and Diana Klurfeld owned Williamsburg Physical Therapy, P.C.and Euro Physical Therapy, P.C.

The $4 million settlement resolves allegations throughout the period from January 1, 2008 through July 27, 2028. According to the OAG, the agreement will require Williamsburg Physical Therapy to pay $4 million to the United States and New York State. Two million will be paid to the New York Medicaid program.

“New Yorkers deserve to be treated by accredited providers, especially during a global health crisis,” said Attorney General James. “On my watch, no provider will get away with illegally billing Medicaid for unlicensed services. My office will always fight to ensure that unscrupulous actors are held to account.”

