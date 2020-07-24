NY Attorney General seeks to stop Trump Administration from politicizing the census

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Attorney General James filed a lawsuit alongside a coalition of other states and cities for seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census.
On July 21 President Trump announced his intent to exclude undocumented immigrants from the apportionment base.
The lawsuit filed on July 24 challenges the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Census Bureau, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Census Director Steven Dillingham. It is joined by 21 attorneys general, nine cities, four counties, and one combined city and county.
“No one ceases to be a person because they lack documentation, which is why we filed this lawsuit,” stated Attorney James. “Instead of fear mongering, now is the time to be engaging in a robust education and outreach campaign to ensure each person in this country is counted.”
According to James, the effects of excluding undocumented immigrants include the loss of congressional seats and presidential electors in the Electoral College, skew electoral district, reduce state and local federal funds and degrade census data.
