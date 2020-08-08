NY Attorney General working to ensure undocumented immigrants take part in Census

Two young children hold signs through the car window that make reference to the 2020 U.S. Census as they wait in the car with their family at an outreach event in Dallas, Thursday, June 25, 2020. In a collaborative effort, the nonprofit group, The Concilio, partnered with the North Texas Food Bank, Catholic Charities Dallas and Bachman Lake Together, to hold the event where area residents were encouraged to report their family numbers to the U.S. Census. The outreach event was held in the Bachman Lake community which historically is one of many undercounted neighborhoods in Dallas County according to The Concilio. Due to COVID-19, the Census self-respond date online, by phone or mail has been extended to Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement after filing a motion for partial summary judgment to halt efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the upcoming Census.

A lawsuit filed in July 2020 sought to stop politicizing the census , and instead aims to ensure the administration counts the “whole number of persons” residing in the country for apportionment, as required by the constitution.

“As President Trump double-downs on anti-immigrant policies that he’s championed since his first campaign, our immigrant communities continue to pay the price,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Everyone counts, therefore everyone must be counted, regardless of immigration status.”

Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s motion are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

