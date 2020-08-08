NY Attorney General working to ensure undocumented immigrants take part in Census

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued the following statement after filing a motion for partial summary judgment to halt efforts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the upcoming Census.
A lawsuit filed in July 2020 sought to stop politicizing the census , and instead aims to ensure the administration counts the “whole number of persons” residing in the country for apportionment, as required by the constitution.
“As President Trump double-downs on anti-immigrant policies that he’s championed since his first campaign, our immigrant communities continue to pay the price,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Everyone counts, therefore everyone must be counted, regardless of immigration status.”
Joining Attorney General James in filing today’s motion are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.
