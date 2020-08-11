NY Cooperative Extension system at risk due to state of finances

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her House colleagues have sent a letter requesting relief in the next COVID-19 financial assistance package for Cooperative Extension, which is at risk due to the state of finances as a result of the pandemic.

They stress in the letter that without federal relief to help after the loss of county funding, the system won’t be able to keep all of their employees.

“The Cooperative Extension system is a great resource for our North Country farmers and also an employer of many people in our communities,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I have personally spoken to Extension Agents, regional ag teams, and farmers who agree that the resources, materials, and best practices that Cooperative Extension has provided throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have helped many farms to keep their employees and businesses protected. The programs that Cooperative Extension provides to farmers, communities, and families in the North Country are crucial, and I will continue to advocate for funding to support them.”

