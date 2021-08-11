NY County Health Officials: ‘Pandemic response leadership will remain steadfast’

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — County health officials across New York State are ensuring residents that the pandemic response will remain steadfast as the spread of the delta variant continues.

On Wednesday, the New York State Association of County Health Officials released a statement regarding its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Association reassured the public that all 58 local health departments will work to mitigate the spread of the virus, and its effort will remain “steadfast and uninterrupted.”

NYSACHO stated that its members are fully committed to continuing mitigation strategies that allow for the “safe reopening and operation of schools, businesses and events. They also encouraged all residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that it is “the most effective way to prevent viral infection and severe symptoms.”

“The 58 local health departments in New York State have been leading this response at local levels throughout the pandemic without pause,” NYSACHO President and Commissioner of Health Dr. Indu Gupta said in a press release. “Local public health professionals will continue to share information with community members on Covid-19 transmission rates; effective disease mitigation strategies; current rules and regulations; and access to equitable vaccination sites. They will also continue with contract tracing, and quarantine and isolation activities for those impacted.”

At the end of the statement released by NYSACHO, the group welcomed Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as the next governor of New York. It stated: