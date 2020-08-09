NY DA candidate backs Amazon workers, protesting unsafe working conditions during COVID-19

FILE – The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich. Amazon is heading to space. The online shopping giant received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit that would beam down internet service to earth. Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of the world that don’t have it. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Manhattan District Attorney Canidate vowed in support of Amazon workers protesting unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DA candidate Diana Florence recently launched a campaign alongside of six unions, rallying in support of essential workers at Amazon who’ve been fighting for basic protections.

She has criticized Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, stating that he cut the $2 per hour hazard pay for warehouse workers, decreased health care benefits, and continues to retaliate against vocal and concerned employees.

According to Florence, a former Amazon employee, Christina Smalls, was fire due to bringing attention to unsafe work conditions and attempting to unionize.

“Amazon fired Christian Smalls for demanding his right to a safe workplace, while Jeff Bezos has become the richest man in the world on the backs of the same essential workers he can’t be bothered to provide PPE, or a measly $2 increase in hazard pay,” stated Florence. “Instead of looking the other way, prosecutors need to put people first and use their power to investigate Amazon for every preventable worker death, illness, and COVID-19 outbreak.”

Smalls and the Congress of Essential Workers are holding a protest outside Bezos’ 5th Avenue Apartment on August 9. Florence has reported that she will be unable to join the protest due to COVID-19 isolation, but believes that Bezos “must be held accountable.”

