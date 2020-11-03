NY Department of Financial Services fines four insurance companies, Allstate and State Farm to pay over $10.6M

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following a lawsuit filed by the Department of Financial Services, four companies will pay over $10 million in consumer restitution.

New York State Department of Financial Service Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell announced the lawsuit against Allstate Insurance Group, State Farm Insurance Group, AIG Property Casualty Company, and Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company. The lawsuit was filed after the four violated insurance statutes and regulations, and were fined $2.1 million.

According to Superintendent Lacewell, Allstate and State Farm were required to pay $10.6 million in consumer restitution following investigations into the insurers’ handling of personal automobile claims.

Investigations conducted by the DFS found violations of insurance regulations that pertained to auto claims and practices, and policy cancellation and notice requirement insurance statutes.

The DFS stated that these violations denied New Yorkers full policy benefits. Most significant violations include:

Failure to pay statutory interest on overdue no-fault payments

Failures to correctly calculate no-=fault payments for loss of earnings from work

Failures to send benefit explanation form to injured party every six months

Failures to notify senior citizen customers annually in writing of available of third-party designee notice procedure.

The New York Department of Financial Services required Allstate and State Farm to pay $784,168 and $9,799,000, respectively, in restitution to consumers. In addition, DFS imposed fines of $671,200, $644,700, $583,900, $217,300 on Allstate, State Farm, AIG, and Tri-State for their respective violations.

