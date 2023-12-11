NEW YORK (WWTI) – New legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will increase eligibility for victim compensation funds for victims and survivors of crime.

“We’re making it easier for victims and survivors of crime to access the compensation available to them,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Legislation S.214A/A.2105A will remove the requirement that, in order to be eligible for compensation, victims and survivors need to provide documentation from law enforcement and expand the window of time in which a victim can file a claim. The legislation will allow victims to provide alternative forms of evidence that would prove that a qualifying crime occurred.