NY Governor and Attorney General urge to stop lax lien sale to protect homeowners

NEW YORK (WWTI) — In effort to protect homeowners in New York, the New York Governor and Attorney General are urging the delay of the tax lien sale.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James released the following statements regarding the Governor’s Executive Order stopping New York City’s annual tax and water lien sale.

“COVID-19 caused enormous disruption in the daily lives of New Yorkers, including their ability to keep a roof over their head. The tax and water lien sale was delayed in May in recognition of this hardship, and given the current economic climate it makes sense to delay it again so that homeowners aren’t facing further uncertainty. This measure is part and parcel with our ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers weather the ongoing public health emergency.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

On August 31, 2020, Attorney General James and a group of 57 elected officials urged the delay of the city’s annual tax and water lien sale. In a letter, James called for the removal of over 4,700 properties from the tax lien sale scheduled for September 4.

“As the economic impacts of COVID-19 rage on, the tax lien sale puts an unnecessary financial burden on New York’s homeowners, and especially communities of color. It is the responsibility of government to relieve the financial hardships of the people wherever possible, not exacerbate them. I am proud that my office worked with Governor Cuomo and his team to take immediate action to protect hardworking homeowners during this stressful time.” Attorney General Letitia James

Both urge that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the tax will implement further economic struggles.

