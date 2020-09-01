NY Governor: ‘Colleges are the canary in the coal mine”

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following the spike of COVID-19 cases across college campuses in New York State, the New York State Governor continues to deploy forces.
On Monday August 31, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced three raid testing sites will open in the City of Oneonta in attempts to contain the COVID-19 cluster. This is in addition to the Governor’s deployment of a SWAT team to the SUNY campus.
SUNY Oneonta reported 105 positive COVID-19 cases following campus-wide testing during the last week of August.
Governor Cuomo stated the following:
“I believe colleges are the canary in the coal mine. I believe what you’re seeing across the nation is going to continue. When colleges open, students come back, congregate settings, socialization, the infection rate goes up. Either the college administration is rigorous and disciplined in their administration of the precautions, or the viral transmission rate goes up and then the college has to close and go to remote learning.”
“Deploying immediate and needed resources is critical to containing a virus that can quickly spread to any corner of our campuses and community,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “I want to thank Governor Cuomo, State Department of Health and our local partners for their unwavering commitment in fighting COVID wherever it emerges.”
