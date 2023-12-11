NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul has clarified the definition of “Mass Shooting” so communities can access emergency funding and resources needed in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

“We have made significant progress to address the scourge of gun violence affecting our communities, making record-level investments and leading the nation in passing prevention measures. But when tragedies do occur, this legislation will help ensure our communities receive the emergency response and funding they need in the aftermath of a mass shooting.” Governor Kathy Hochul

legislation S.6238A/A.5791A, will define the term “mass shooting” consistently with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, meaning that an incident will constitute a mass shooting if there are at least four people murdered with a firearm, shotgun or rifle.