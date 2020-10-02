NY Governor: ‘My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Governor has released a statement following President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:

“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”

The United States President and First Lady confirmed their positive COVID-19 test early Monday, October 2, 2020.

