NY Governor: ‘My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Governor has released a statement following President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released the following statement:
“My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”
The United States President and First Lady confirmed their positive COVID-19 test early Monday, October 2, 2020.
