NY Governor to hold briefing, make an announcement at 11:30

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to hold a briefing and make an announcement on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Governor Cuomo will address the public during a live video press briefing at 11:30 a.m. from New York City.

I will be holding a briefing and making an announcement at 11:30am ET. Watch here:https://t.co/Fq5qEEPt23 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 8, 2020

The topic of the briefing is yet to be announced.

