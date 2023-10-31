NEW YORK (WWTI) – Ava’s Law was signed to support New Yorkers who are recovering from a miscarriage or stillbirth and directs the New York State Department of Health to provide the public with information about resources available for individuals who have suffered a pregnancy loss or infant loss.

“When the worst occurs, it is imperative that we support the mental and physical health of women who are navigating this loss. With Ava’s Law, we can ensure families have access to the support and resources they need as they recover.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Legislation S.6082A/A.5734A will ensure child-bearing residents have access to the support they need to help their mental and physical recovery.

Ava’s Law amends the public health law to direct DOH to provide information pamphlets to people experiencing miscarriage or child loss about what to expect and resources to help them navigate the healing process. Healthcare providers providing direct medical care to individuals and their partners experiencing miscarriage or infant loss will offer a print and/or digital version of the brochure for additional information.

National research indicates that about 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage within the first 22 weeks, known as “pregnancy loss.” Studies that look at the mental health of individuals who experienced pregnancy loss have found that 55% suffered depression following the loss. Medical research also shows that women are at higher risk of depression following a stillbirth, known as “infant loss.”

Information will be made available throughout NY through DOH’s maternal health website.