NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide campaign, funded by the state Office of Victim Services, to inform New Yorkers about critical services available for victims, survivors and their families in the aftermath of crime.

The awareness effort highlights the range of support and services available at no cost from victim assistance programs and access to financial help for crime-related expenses. The 12-week campaign, which began on August 7, also aims to reach traditionally underserved communities and those affected by increases in reported crimes; like the Black, Asian, Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities.

“There are myriad resources available in the event an individual who lives, works or visits our state becomes a victim of crime, but those services don’t matter if individuals and families don’t know they exist or have roadblocks to accessing them.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The campaign runs until Sunday, Oct. 29, and uses Facebook, Instagram, YouTube; Google searches; iHeart streaming and radio; display ads in local businesses and platforms that cater to Black, Jewish, Asian and LGBTQ+ communities. Themed “Sunrise,” the campaign focuses on hope and moving forward and easy access to services and support that can help after a crime has been committed.

“We work for New Yorkers, and that work includes being there for them in their greatest time of need. I am proud of the work done by the Office of Victim Services, and I am glad to amplify that work so that those who need it know exactly how to access it.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The Office of Victim Services funds and supports 239 community-based programs across the state that provide services, such as crisis counseling, support groups, case management, emergency shelter, civil legal help and relocation assistance to victims and survivors, loved ones and communities.

The community-based programs provide services at no cost, regardless of whether an individual has reported the crime to the police. Advocates and service providers assist individuals with filing claims for compensation or reimbursement for expenses incurred because of the crime, OVS-funded programs submit more than 80% of those claims.

“New York State has long been a leader in ensuring the availability of services, support and financial assistance for victims and survivors. In the immediate aftermath of a crime, however, it can be confusing and challenging to find help. We wanted to educate all New Yorkers before they face a crisis about the invaluable assistance available to them.” New York State Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin

Funding for the awareness campaign is through the Federal Victims of Crime Act and has no impact on funding for victim assistance programs or compensation and reimbursement. The agency will evaluate the outcomes of the campaign and use those metrics for future outreach and awareness efforts.

The campaign builds upon work by the Office of Victim Services to improve and enhance access to services; expand eligibility for financial assistance and build capacity among services providers through professional training and technical assistance. Partnering with the Council of State Governments Justice Center to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to understand gaps in services, short- and long-term needs of victims and survivors and to advise improvements to programs that assist and strengthen individuals, loved ones and their communities.

In recent years, the Office of Victim Services has:

Launched OVS Resource Connect, an online platform that allows individuals to find help and resources for a specific concern or need, by zip code.

Advanced and supported a variety of legislation that has expanded access and eligibility to compensation.

Increased compensation for essential personal property lost or damaged from $500 to $2,500; increased emergency awards for funeral expenses to up to $3,000; and expanded access to compensation for individuals who were victims of hate crimes but did not sustain any physical injuries.

Partnered with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services to embed licensed social workers and case managers at SNUG Street Outreach programs in communities hardest hit by gun violence and other crimes.

Provided $6.3 million in funding over two years to community-based programs that work with neighborhoods hit hardest by gun violence.

The Office of Victim Services funds and supports a statewide network of victim assistance programs and provides a critical financial safety net for individuals who have expenses related to a crime but no other resources to pay them, the Office of Victim Services is available on Twitter and Facebook.