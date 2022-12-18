NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Hochul has signed legislation in an effort to protect police officers against violent crimes, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The new legislation will establish a Blue Alert system that will aid in the identification, location and apprehension of individuals suspected of killing or seriously wounding a police officer. A Blue Alert is issued to notify law enforcement agencies, media and the public about suspects who have killed, seriously injured or pose an imminent threat to police.

“We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is wholly committed to safeguarding our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and this new law will be crucial to creating safer communities and apprehending those who commit violent crimes against police officers.”

“Law enforcement is known for being a dangerous profession. However, officers chose this profession because they believe in public service, helping others and putting the public ahead of themselves. Each call to service brings its own set of challenges and officers never know for certain what they will face.” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “By establishing a Blue Alert system, we can better protect law enforcement from individuals who are looking to inflict harm on officers that have committed their lives to protecting others.”