NY Law Enforcement prohibited from evicting tenants impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Guidance has been given to law enforcement in New York State regarding evictions during the pandemic.

New York State Attorney General James has issued guidance to the New York State Sheriffs’ Association reminding of specific roles in the eviction process during the COVID-19 emergency.

This is following the signing of the COVID-19 Emergency Evictions and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 on December 28, 2020. The Act provides protections for tenants at risk of evictions through May 1, 2021 if they complete and send hardship declaration to their landlord.

Upon this declaration, law enforcement will remain prohibited from evicting the tenant and occupants; they must instead notify the court that a declaration has been received.

The hardship declaration must include one of the following:

Income loss; increased living costs related to essential work or health impacts

Inability to remain employed or obtain employment due to the responsibilities to care for children, elderly, disabled or sick family members

Financial hardships during the pandemic

A tenant, or someone in the same household, suffering from a significant health risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 Significant health risk is defined under the law as being over the age of 65, having a disability, or having underlying medical conditions



According to Attorney General James, the hardship declarations include the following protections and requirements.

Tenants permitted to provide a declaration to landlord at any point of the eviction process

Tenant may provide the declaration to a court or person that is evicting them; sheriff, marshal, city constable

Upon receipt of declaration, landlords are prohibited from starting a new eviction case or continuing an existing case through May 1, 2021

The Office of the Attorney General encourages sheriffs and other law enforcement officers who execute eviction warrants to provide declarations to all occupants when engaged in an eviction.

The OAG stated that are continuing to actively monitor housing practices throughout the state.

LATEST STORIES: