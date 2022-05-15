ELSMERE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a second prize-winning ticket for the May 14 New York Lotto drawing was sold in Elsmere.

The ticket was worth $127,669 and was sold at Joe’s Kwik Mart on Delaware Avenue in Elsmere. The winning numbers for the drawing were 20 – 22 – 24 – 25 – 29- 51 and the bonus number was 13.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. The jackpot for the next drawing, to be held on May 18, is $12.8 million.

To win the New York Lotto jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York Lotto drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11:21 p.m.

A New York Lotto prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.