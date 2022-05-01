ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 28-year-old is facing charges after allegedly pulling the fire alarm at a New York university.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers investigated a report of a pulled fire alarm on March 9 at St. Bonaventure University. The investigation determined that Lennox B. Wilson from Persia, New York had pulled the fire alarm in the library.

As a result, Wilson was arrested on April 25 and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Allegany Town Court where he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in June.