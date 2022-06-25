JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old man from Jamestown is facing felony charges after an IP address led police to an arrest.

According to New York State Police, they received a report of child pornography with the Snap Chat user name and email address provided. A subpoena revealed that the IP address associated with the Snap Chat account was 21-year-old Jarred Ristau’s.

Police stated that a search warrant was served on Ristau’s residence and multiple electronic items were seized. The New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit analyzed the electronics and reported they were positive for contraband.

As a result, Ristau was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown, and released with appearance tickets. Ristau was charged with 10 counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child and is scheduled to appear in the city of Jamestown Court on a later date.