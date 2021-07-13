NY man on parole charged with having sexual contact with children under 6 years old

ALTMAR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 29-year-old Altmar man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

Ryan E. Bristol was arrested on July 9 by New York State Police for one count of Criminal Sex Act first degree, two counts of Sex Abuse first degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Bristol, who is currently on parole, was charged with having sexual contact with two children under the age of six years old. He was transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment and was remanded without bail.