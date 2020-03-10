NY men pay penalties after K9 Deming tracks down evidence of illegal deer taking

(WWTI) – On Feb. 24, Freddy DeGroat of Port Jervis paid civil penalties in the Town of Lumberland Court stemming from a hunting incident that occurred at Glen Spey.

On Nov. 9, 2019, NYS ECOs Ricky Wood and Tom Koepf responded to Glen Spey to check on a previously observed baited tree stand. While monitoring the baited stand, ECO Wood observed DeGroat and another man, later identified as Mark Muller of Sparrowbush, entering the woods with a bow and gun just prior to sunset.

After waiting nearly an hour for the hunters to return, ECOs Wood and Koepf spoke with the property owner for further information and ECO Wood deployed K9 Deming. K9 Deming ran a track from DeGroat’s vehicle through the woods, past the baited stand, and located a dead and field dressed spike buck, the associated gut pile, and a rifle hidden under a tree.

Below is an image of ECO Wood and K9 Deming from 2016:

After ECOs Wood and Koepf secured the evidence, K9 Deming continued to track through the woods to where the hunters appeared to have been picked up by a vehicle along the roadway. The ECOs eventually made phone contact with DeGroat and seized his bow before meeting with him and Muller the following day.

On Nov. 10, 2019, ECO Wood charged DeGroat with unlawfully taking protected wildlife, hunting deer with the aid of bait, and failing to tag deer as required. ECO Koepf charged Muller with possessing a firearm while bow hunting and taking protected wildlife.

In total, the unlawful hunters paid $1,815 in penalties and the illegal deer was donated.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.